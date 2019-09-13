First-ever recruitment rally for women

SHILLONG: The first ever recruitment rally for female soldiers in the Military Police Corps was conducted at 58 Gorkha Training Centre in the city on September 9 and 10. Candidates from across ten NE states including West Bengal, Odisha and Sikkim participated in the rally.

The selected candidates will appear for a written examination on October 26. Brigadier VM Sharma, Deputy Director General Recruiting (NE States) has attributed the success of the rally to close co-ordination between all stakeholders including the civil administration.