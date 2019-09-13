Frequent transfer of BDOs raised in Assembly

SHILLONG: Community and Rural Development Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar said there were three Block Development Officers (BDOs) under Chokpot Community and Rural Development Block whose transfer and posting has been affected during the period from 2018 till date.

Congress MLA Lazarus Sangma said that there was frequent transfer of officers’ especially in South Garo Hills and asked as to why be there frequent transfer of officers which affect the people.

Dhar said that it was a common practice by the government to transfer officers and said it was in the best of the state. He admitted that there was no full time BDO but would make sure that work would not be affected and will recruit BDOs.

Another Congress MLA Jimmy Sangma said in Tikrikilla the same problem was being faced and Block works were being delayed. To this, Dhar said the recruitment of BDOs was under process.

Congress MLA, George Lyngdoh expressed concern on having three BDOs in less than one year and pointed to the prevalence of part time BDOs wherein the BDOs are abruptly transferred in violation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREG) scheme depriving people of the work order within a stipulated time. He said there was a problem of not having BDOs and asked the minister to review the situation to which the Minister said that point is noted.