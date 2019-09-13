Headmen, residents demand closure of polluting coke units

NONGSTOIN: The Synjuk of Headmen from 52 villages in Shahlang along with the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Nongstoin organised a march-cum-public meeting in Shahlang market demanding closure of four coke factories in the area.

The event was attended by the residents of Shahlang along with students and social welfare organisations namely WKSU, HANM, HNYF, HYC and the FKJGP.

The march began at Kyllonmathei and ended in Shahlang market. This was then followed by a public meeting.

It was informed that the four coke factories in Shahlang had not fulfilled the norms laid down by the people and failed to produce the NOCs issued by the Pollution Control Board.

The only NOCs the factories were in possession of were from a single window agency which prompted the headmen of the 52 villages to demand their closure.

A Shohshang, president, KSU, Mawshynrut Circle, R Kharbani, general secretary, KSU, West Khasi Hills Unit, R Sangma, AHAM, H Lyngkhoi president, HANM, L Syiemlieh, president, HYC and C Kharmuti, president, FKJGP, Mawshynrut Circle spoke during the meeting.

Meanwhile, M Nianglang, a local teacher, highlighted the need for clean air and water and stated that the presence of these factories have done nothing but degrade the environment.

Rishot Kharbani, general secretary, KSU, West Khasi Hills District Unit, said that the four factories were recognised by the state government through the single window agency but after filling an RTI, it was discovered that they had not fulfilled the norms laid down by the Meghalaya State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board.

“No clearances had been given and they are guilty of breaking the law as per Section 25 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981,” he said.

“The RTI reply also revealed that the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board had temporarily suspended the operation of coke factories through Section (A) of the Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act 1974 and Section 31 (A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 but no heed was been paid,” he added.

He further stated that the four factories were constructed without any NOCs from the concerned authorities and had ignored all suggestions made by the residents.

He said that the factories should be located at least 10 to 20 kms away from residential areas in order to prevent air and water pollution to the surroundings.