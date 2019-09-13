Lake Bell opens up about her battle with depression

Actress Lake Bell has revealed that she suffered depression after a traumatic home birth experience. On an episode of ‘The Conversation with Amanda De Cadenet’ podcast, Bell shared how her daughter Nova, and son, Ozzy, were born with the umbilical cord wrapped around their necks and were unable to breathe. While Nova quickly recovered, Ozzy had to be rushed to the Neonatal intensive care unit, reports a website. ‘I was like I need something, I can’t be a person. I don’t know how to be…I had never felt that before. My heart aches for those who feel that through the hardship of their life every day, like, I have felt it. I know what it is and it’s a monster. It’s a demon,’ said Bell. (IANS)