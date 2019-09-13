Shangpliang puts Banteidor on the mat

SHILLONG: Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh had a difficult time in the Assembly on Thursday while answering queries on issues related to sports which led to the intervention of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at times.

In reply to a question by Congress legislator H M Shangpliang,

Lyngdoh informed that during 2018-19, Rs 49,05,000 was sanctioned to assist 36 sports associations to participate and conduct tournaments and for 2019-20, Rs 34, 39, 150 was sanctioned to assist 64 sports associations.

However, Shangpliang, who is a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, asserted that the data provided by the minister is different from the figure provided by the department of Sports during the PAC review meeting.

Shangpliang rued that two different figures have come out for the same purpose and asked the minister how the amount was compiled.

The minister informed that he will find out about the discrepancy and will let the MLA know.

Asking a supplementary query, Shangpliang wanted to know how much money was spent for construction of stadiums.

However, Banteidor said it was a different question to which Shangpliang remarked that it is not a different question and informed that in 2018, Rs 10, 83, 36, 000 was sanctioned for construction of stadiums in which Rs 43 lakh was spent by the department.

He asked as to why so much importance has been laid for construction of stadiums to the tune of Rs 10 crore, to which the Sports Minister said that he will look into it.

To this, Shangpliang said, “You give nuts, you get monkeys referring to inadequate amount given to the sports associations which will not encourage sports personalities.”

Rescuing the Sports Minister who faced a barrage of questions from Shangpliang, the chief minister said the numbers provided are correct pertaining to the financial assistance to sports associations.

As for “peanuts given to monkeys”, he said the government will address the issue.

Conrad said the amount sanctioned to sports associations in 2015-16 is Rs 29 lakh and in 2016-17 it was Rs 29 lakh.

In 2017-18 nothing was sanctioned and in 2018-19, Rs 49 lakh was sanctioned.

The chief minister said the government will work out a mechanism to support the sports associations.

Shangpliang said Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) has selected 15 athletes and had applied for funds from the department to which Banteidor said the department is on the process to sanction the money.

Shangpliang again asked about the projected amount. To this query, Conrad stood up and said the association projected Rs 41 crore which he said is a huge figure but added that the government is examining the matter and will move forward.

On the other hand, Shangpliang said that sports persons missed out on national and zonal championships due to non-release of funds by the government and said the proposals were delayed, not sanctioned or kept in abeyance. He pointed out that the East Zone Junior Athletics Championship in Ranchi was held and sports persons missed the bus.

Referring to the 59th National Open Athletics Championship 2019 , Shangpliang asked, “Are we going to miss this again?”

Stating that Shangpliang was a former Director of Sports, the Sports Minister said, “I’m a sports person. I love sports from the bottom of my heart. I’m trying to streamline the department. 60 MLAs can come and ask for help for infrastructure or any other kind.”

In response, Shangpliang said, “We are not getting any help.” Again, Banteidor said, “It is not easy to streamline the department overnight. I urge the MLAs to meet me from time to time to streamline the department.”

Eager to get a direct answer from Banteidor, Shangpliang asked whether the sports persons will take part in the Athletics Championship.

“Yes, sir, I’ll do my best. They will participate in Ranchi”, Banteidor said.

Shangpliang interrupted and said the venue is in Bengaluru. The Sports minister quickly said the sports persons will not only participate in Ranchi but also other places.

However, contradicting the Sports Minister, Conrad said the team from Meghalaya for Athletics Championship had already gone. Shangpliang said, “Thanks to the CM, he now knows that the team has gone.”

In reply to a query raised by PT Sawkmie, the chief minister said Rs 201 crore is the plan budget for sports in 2019-20.