3 Africans held for illegal entry

SHILLONG: One Ivory Coast and two Nigerian citizens traveling by a night super bus from Silchar to Guwahati were detained for interrogation by East Jaintia Hills district police after they allegedly entered India without valid papers.

According to police, the duo said they had travelled from Africa to Bangladesh, but illegally entered India near Agartala (Tripura) on September 12.

From Agartala, they travelled by car to Silchar and they were assisted in this regard by some people from Bangladesh and India.

A case has been registered in this connection under the Foreigners Act and investigation is under way.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nnyigide Jamina Okenchukwu (48) of Lagos, Nigeria, Okeke Ifechukwu John (27) of Anambra state, Nigeria and Koman Daniel (21) of Anambra, Nigeria but he holds an Ivory Coast passport.