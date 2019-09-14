Demi Moore opens up about miscarriage

Actor Demi Moore got real about her relationship with actor Ashton Kutcher in her new memoir Inside Out revealing that she suffered a miscarriage while they were dating. Moore dated actor Kutcher and duo frequently made headlines, particularly over their 15-year age gap. According to The New York Times, Moore became pregnant with a girl during their relationship, reported a website. Her new memoir details her miscarriage and the dark phase of dealing with substance abuse.

She wanted to name the child Chaplin Ray. However, she lost the baby six months into her pregnancy period. As per the newspaper, Moore started drinking after she lost the baby.

Moore and Kutcher got hitched in 2005 and pursued fertility treatments during their marriage.

However, her drinking worsened and she was abusing Vicodin. Kutcher filed for divorce in 2012 and it was finalised in 2013. Moore, who was previously married to actor Bruce Willis has three daughters together — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, during the course of their marriage. (ANI)