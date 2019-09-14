WKH youth falls to JE

NONGSTOIN: Japanese Encephalitis claimed a life on Thursday when one Augustine Sangriang hailing from West Khasi Hills district succumbed to the disease at Nazareth Hospital in Shillong.

Nineteen-year-old Augustine of Riangdo was admitted in the hospital after he tested positive to the disease on September 6.

Two minors from the district — Kendinel Nongshong and Estefana Rynniaw — are also undergoing treatment for the disease.

Meanwhile, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), West Khasi Hills district unit, has asked the health department to speed up the inquiry after the trio from the district tested positive for JE.

KSU West Khasi Hills president John Fisher Nongsiang told the media that the union is concerned over the spread of the disease which can cause death.

Nongsiang added that last month the disease had claimed the life of one in Nongstoin, but no action was taken by the Health department.

This correspondent had met the mother of Augustine, Philemina Sangriang, hours before his demise. She said she did not have the money to pay the hospital bills and didn’t know whether her son would live.

The disease is caused by the mosquito-borne Japanese Encephalitis virus which is spread by the culex type mosquito. Pigs and wild birds serve as reservoir for the virus. Symptoms include headache, vomiting, fever, confusion, weakness, pain in the abdomen, neck rigidity and seizures and occasional inflammation of the brain.