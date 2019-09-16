Demand to name Mawlai by-pass after F S Cajee

SHILLONG: The Mawlai: 2019-Social Service Organization (M: 19-SSO) has requested the Minister of General Administrative Department (GAD), Comingone Ymbon to name the Shillong-Mawlai by-pass as “F.S. Cajee Mawlai By-Pass”.

A delegation of the organization met the Minister on Monday led by Mawlai MDC and UDP member Teibor Pathaw.

In a letter to the Minister, the organization pointed out that the road has come out on account of the innovative idea of late Cajee, a former MLA and MDC of Mawlai constituency and it would be appropriate to tag his name to the said by-pass.

The organization recalled that the aim of Cajee to have a by-pass is not only to decongest the traffic along the National Highway but also to open more opportunity to land owners along the new stretch of the By-pass.

Ymbon said that the matter would be examined. The Mawlai by-pass was made operational on August 17.