Hrant Dink award conferred on Agnes

GUWAHATI: Rights activist from Meghalaya and president of Civil Society Women’s Organisation, Agnes Kharshiing was conferred the 11th International Hrant Dink Award at a ceremony held at the Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Istanbul on Sunday.

Kharshiing received her award from human rights defender, award committee member, Emma Sinclair-Webb and 2018 International Hrant Dink Award laureate, Murat Çelikkan.

The annual award is presented by the Hrant Dink Foundation to commemorate the birth anniversary of Hrant Dink, a Turkish-Armenian intellectual and journalist.

Along with Kharshiing, Turkish human rights activist, Nebahat Akkoç, who works to raise awareness among women and their rights, was also conferred this year’s award.

An advocate of rights of women, children and the disadvantaged besides environment in Northeast India, Kharshiing has also been vocal against corruption in the state’s policies in agriculture.

“Public should start speaking out, give assistance to the vulnerable, help them when human rights are violated so that humanity overcomes hatred. Together we can do a lot and usher to bring peace in this world where children can be filled with love and not fear,” Kharshiing said after receiving the award.

Kharshiing was accompanied by her daughter, Clair Kharshiing, brother John F Kharshiing and sister in-law to Istanbul.

In November last year, she along with her companion, Amita Sangma, were brutally attacked by a mob when they had gone to Tuber in East Jaintia Hills to follow up a case against the detection of five coal-laden trucks parked in a locality in Shillong.