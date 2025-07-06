Sunday, July 6, 2025
NATIONAL

BJP’s booth strengthening drive in Chennai today to energise grassroots cadre

Chennai, July 6 : The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conducting a major booth-strengthening programme on Sunday at the SRM University, Kattankulathur, in Chennai.

The event is part of the party’s extensive groundwork ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The programme will be held under the leadership of Tamil Nadu BJP State President Nainar Nagendran, who will preside over the event.

Several senior party leaders are expected to attend, including Arvind Menon, National BJP In-Charge for Tamil Nadu, and P. Sudhakar Reddy, Co-In-Charge. BJP leaders from across the state — including district, mandal, and booth-level functionaries — will take part in the event.

The initiative aims to energise the party’s grassroots cadre and reinforce organisational strength at the booth level.

Party insiders said that the programme will serve as a key step in enhancing voter outreach strategies, sharpening election preparedness, and boosting cadre motivation ahead of the crucial polls.

The BJP, which has been gradually expanding its footprint in Tamil Nadu, is focusing on robust grassroots-level planning to build a strong electoral base. The Booth Strengthening Programme is expected to play a vital role in consolidating its micro-level structure across constituencies.

In a related development, BJP state President Nainar Nagendran is also scheduled to be present at the Chennai International Airport tonight at around 10 p.m. to welcome a group of 15 Tamil nationals returning from Iran.

These individuals, reportedly repatriated under difficult circumstances, have been brought back through the coordinated efforts of the BJP with relevant central and international authorities. This dual engagement — strengthening internal party mechanisms and attending to the needs of Tamils abroad — underscores the BJP’s strategy of coupling organisational consolidation with community outreach.

Party sources said these initiatives highlight the BJP’s commitment to addressing both electoral preparedness and humanitarian concerns.

With the Assembly elections less than a year away, the BJP appears determined to expand its influence in Tamil Nadu through targeted mobilisation, strategic planning, and people-centric efforts.

–IANS

