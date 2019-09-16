Overcharging of power bills irk local bodies

TURA: Several organizations from West and South Garo Hills from Dalu region have alleged over charging of bills by the MePDCL after the corporation was taken over by the Sai Computer company.

The organizations which included GSU units from Dalu and Ruga, AYWO Dalu, ADE from Gasuapara and Mothers’ Union from Dimapara condemned the high rise in power bills and blamed the company for unsystematically issuing the bills.

“Before the SAI Company took over, the power bills were reasonable. The bills were prepared based on revenue booklets of the government by the MePDCL. But now, it is not the case and they are charging huge amounts,” the organizations claimed.

According to the organizations, complaints in this regard were made to the authorities of SAI Computer where they also sought the provision of the revenue booklet given by the government.

“They were unable to provide the booklet and instead showed us the one prepared by the company. We demand that they revert back to the old one made by the government. We will take our own course of action if they ignore our demands,” the organizations warned.