Proposal to remove ‘unrepresented tribe’ tag irks Hajong body

TURA: The United Hajong Development Organization (UHDO) from Garo Hills has raised concern over the proposal to remove the word ‘Unrepresented Tribes’ from the draft Sixth Schedule amendment, which was moved by Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh during the autumn session of the legislative assembly.

“The main objective of framing the sixth schedule is to see that the aspirations of all sections of tribal people in the state, irrespective of caste, creed or religion apart from the major tribes are to be assimilated with the mainstream of the country and we strongly oppose the motion moved by the MLA to remove unrepresented tribes from the draft amendment,” the President of UHDO, B CH Hajong said in a statement.

The organization said that Hajongs and other tribes, the weakest sections of the society are needed to represent both the state and the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) to protect their rights provided in the Constitution and the Sixth Schedule for the administration of tribals, and urged upon the govern to ignore the suggestion made by Lyngdoh.

On the statement made by another Congress MLA, George Lyngdoh that ‘the scheduled tribe presidential order, 1950, needs to be corrected as there are many tribes listed in Meghalaya based on Presidential notification’ for which the passing of the resolution was suggested to amend the same, the organization expressed resentment and said that tribes like Hajongs, Koches etc share the same characteristics as Garos, Khasis and Jaintias.

“The existence of other tribes does not pose any threat to the major tribes of Meghalaya as we are accommodated with only 5% of the reservation quota. We request the government to consider our pleas and provide necessary special protection and safeguard our rights for growth as incorporated in the constitution of India,” the organization said.