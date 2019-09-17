Sonowal cuts cake on Modi’s birthday with school students

‘Fit India Movement can usher in a fit and healthy India’

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday cut a cake to celebrate Prime Minister Modi’s birthday along with school students at Demow in Sivasagar district where he had gone to kick off the final match of the third annual Thowra constituency level inter-gaon panchayat football tournament.

Sonowal cut the cake in presence of Topon Kumar Gogoi, MP Lok Sabha, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP Rajya Sabha, Kushal Duwari, MLA Thowra, Mrinal Saikia, MLA Khumtai, and S Lakshmanan, Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner.

Sonowal later laid the foundation of a sports complex to be built under Signature project involving a financial outlay of Rs. 10 crore at Mahmara in Charaideo .

Addressing a gathering assembled on the occasion, Sonowal said that Fit India Movement conceived by Prime Minister Narednra Modi was launched to make every Indian fit and healthy. There is an intrinsic relation between Fit India Movement and sports. Sports can lead a person to become fit and healthy. The upcoming generation of the country will have to adopt sports as an essential part of their life.

Referring to ‘Khelo India Youth Games’, Sonowal said that through this programme, Prime Minister Modi had taken steps to make the youth of the country strong under two categories, U-17 and U-21 for school and college students.

He also said that State government has launched several programmes for the promotion of sports in the state. Sonowal also referred to several national and international sports events that took place in Guwahati and said that these events attracted the attention of sports lovers from around the world towards Assam. He also informed that government of Assam has been working resolutely to make Guwahati, the sports capital of the country. Pointing at a large pool of sports talents in the country, Sonowal said that with appropriate training and infrastructure development, sports persons in the state could shine in the national arena.

Stating that a few players from Mahmara constituency excelled in sporting arena, Sonowal emphasised that with right mix of diligence, discipline and training many more players will excel in sporting landscape of the country. He also urged upon the parents to motivate their wards in sports.