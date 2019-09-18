JLo’s Hustlers gets India release date

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez’s Hustlers will open in India on September 27.

Directed by Lorene Scafaria, the heist thriller is based on a 2015 New York magazine article by Jessica Pressler. The film is about a group of strippers in New York City who begin to drug stock traders and business honchos who visit their club, in order to steal their money. The story is set against the backdrop of the 2008 recession.

Along with Lopez, “Hustlers”, which premiered at Toronto International Film Festival this year, also stars Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B.

The film is co-produced by Lopez along with Jessica Elbaum, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez and Adam McKay, and is brought to India by PVR Pictures. (IANS)