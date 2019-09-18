Won’t find any plastic bottles on our sets: Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal says every film set is taking extreme care to not use plastic following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to eliminate single-use plastic.

Recently, Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie Coolie No. 1 became the first Bollywood film to go plastic-free. Talking to reporters on Monday, Vicky said as first step, all the members of the film industry have started opting for steel bottles. “The less you use plastic, the better. It is better for us, nature, air and water. What we do today, we would have to answer the next generation. We need to be careful regarding our nature. You won’t find any plastic bottles on our film sets.

“Extreme care is taken that minimal plastic is there or none at all. Every film set you go on is taking care of it,” the actor said.

Vicky was speaking at the green carpet of IIFA Rocks, the opening ceremony of IIFA’s 20th edition.

Katrina Kaif said one must avoid using plastic for simple day to day activities as it will make a huge difference. “What PM Modi has done is a fantastic initiative. It is very simple, even if you do something as small as not using plastic straws or not drinking water from plastic bottles. It’ll make a huge difference,” she said.

Arjun Rampal said as plastic is non-biodegradable, it has created a “nuisance for our planet.” “Climate change, global warming… All these things are affecting us,” he added.

Actor Radhika Madan said it is high time people start searching for viable alternatives to plastic. (PTI)