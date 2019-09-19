Developed By: iNFOTYKE

JNV extends the last date for admission

By From Our Correspondent
WILLIAMNAGAR: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had extended the last date for submission of online application  for Class VI selection test upto 30 September, 2019.
The official communique issued in this regard by KK Mishra, Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Williamnagar, stated that the candidates registered in the Phase I will have to submit their details through the  Phase II till 3 October, 2019.
It may be mentioned here that the last date earlier was 15 September.
