JNV extends the last date for admission

WILLIAMNAGAR: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had extended the last date for submission of online application for Class VI selection test upto 30 September, 2019.

The official communique issued in this regard by KK Mishra, Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Williamnagar, stated that the candidates registered in the Phase I will have to submit their details through the Phase II till 3 October, 2019.

It may be mentioned here that the last date earlier was 15 September.