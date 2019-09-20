CBI seizes cash in Jowai postal scam case

SHILLONG: A team of CBI on Thursday conducted raids at two locations in Jowai and seized cash and incriminating documents in connection with the alleged scam in postal deposits.

Not less than 50 individuals, who deposited money with the Jowai post office, had cried foul over the stand of the staff when they sought clarity on their deposits.

Several depositors who opened their accounts in the form of Term Deposits and Saving Deposits with the Jowai post office have alleged that the post office staff had fraudulently misappropriated their hard earned money following which an FIR was filed with the CBI.

Sources informed that the CBI team conducted checking at Jowai post office and the residence of Tej Bahadur Rana, who is a retired sub-postmaster.

Sources also informed that the wife of Rana is an agent in the post office and the matter is being investigated.