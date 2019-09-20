Japanese experts showcase erosion control methods for Assam

GUWAHATI: Erosion is one of the major problems faced by the people of Assam caused by floods. In recent years the problem has assumed gigantic proportions.

In this context, the Vice Chairman, State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), Dipok Kumar Barthakur, had a formal discussion with a group of experts representing Asahi Kasei Geotechnologies Company Limited, Japan in his Janata Bhawan office chamber here on Friday.

In the meeting, the domain experts made a powerpoint presentation on ‘Fabriform Technique’ describing the different techniques and methods in controlling erosion. The representative stated that in Assam, the technology was tried and tested successfully at Rani (Near Guwahati Airport), Numaligarh (Golaghat) and near Raj Bhawan, Guwahati as pilot projects long back. It was discussed that the methods may be suitable in the state as the construction of revetments is carried out for protecting the shore lines of canals, rivers and reservoirs.

Dipok Kumar Barthakur appreciated the technique/methods discussed in controlling the problem of erosion. He also assured them that he will take up the matter with the relevant departments and the state government which may adopt this technology for developing erosion control measures effectively.