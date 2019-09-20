NPP keen to contest Shella seat

SHILLONG: The National People’s Party, East Khasi Hills district, has requested the NPP state leadership to field a candidate for the Shella bypoll.

The bypoll was necessitated following the sudden demise of Shella MLA Donkupar Roy.

Sources in the party said the meeting of the executive committee of NPP East Khasi Hills was held on September 6 and it was decided to field a candidate for the Shella bypoll.

It is learnt that a letter was sent by the NPP East Khasi Hills District Committee to the state president of NPP and according to the party functionaries, setting up a candidate will motivate the party workers and supporters and they will not defect to other parties.

The functionaries further claimed that as per indications, the NPP workers and supporters will not support the common candidate.

Further, according to the party functionaries, setting up a candidate will make it easier for the party to organise for the next Assembly elections in 2023 and the Council elections in 2024 in Shella and Nongshken constituencies.