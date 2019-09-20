Phase 4 of Op Clean-Up tomorrow

SHILLONG: As part of The Shillong Times Platinum Jubilee Celebration, the 4th Phase of ‘Operation Clean-up’ is being organised at Umkaliar River on September 21.

Governor Tathagata Roy will also be part of the clean-up drive.

Schools, colleges, universities, individuals and well meaning groups, including media persons, can support the initiative.

The clean-up will commence at 9 am and Shillongites have been invited to join and be present at Umkaliar ground at 8:30 am.

This time the clean-up teams will be divided into four groups each under a supervisor and undertake the cleaning at different phases of the river to ensure that garbage is tackled at different lengths of the Umkaliar before it flows to the Wah Umkhrah.