Sonowal wants visit to Gandhi Mandap to be a learning experience

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited Gandhi Mandap at Sarania hills here on Friday to take stock of the beautification drive carried out at the site under Smart City Project today evening. The Chief Minister made a tour of the entire site to get a first-hand experience of the beautification work executed at the site.

Sonowal after visiting the site also discussed with the officials of Guwahati Development Department and district administration to undertake additional steps to make the site more attractive and informative to visitors.

Chief Minister Sonowal asked officials to install a photography section on the life and works of the Mahatma and also explore possibilities for light and sound programme on Bapu’s life highlighting his role in the country’s freedom movement. He asked them to ensure the visit to the site a learning experience for visitors.

Moreover, underlining the need for maintenance of proper cleaning and illumination at the site, the Chief Minister instructed to take steps for regular pruning and naming of trees. He also directed to plant medicinal plants at available areas of the site.

Uninterrupted power supply, cleanliness and supply of sufficient water at wash room were other issues which the Chief Minister touched upon.

He also asked the district administration officials to take steps for removal of all encroachment from adjacent areas of the site following due procedure.