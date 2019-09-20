UN chief calls for talks, Pak says ‘no use’

New York/Islamabad: : United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that dialogue between India and Pakistan is an “absolutely essential element” for resolving the Kashmir dispute, while adding that his “good officers” are available for the same if the two neighboring countries ask for it.

Responding to a question regarding the lockdown in the region following the abrogation of Article 370, Guterres said, “Well, our capacity is related to good offices, and good offices can only be implemented when the parties accept it. And, on the other hand, it relates to advocacy, and the advocacy was expressed and will be maintained.”

“I go on with a clear opinion that human rights must be fully respected in the territory, and I go on with the clear opinion that dialogue between India and Pakistan is an absolutely essential element for the solution of the problem,” Guterres added.

Guterres’s statement came ahead of the UN General Assembly session where Pakistan has said that it would raise the issue of Kashmir.

The country is rattled by the Indian government’s move to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India has maintained that the move on Kashmir is its “internal matter” – a stance that has been supported by a number of countries in the world, including the SAARC countries.

No talks: Pak

Pledging to present the “Kashmir case” at the UN General Assembly “like no one ever did before”, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that there was no use talking to India unless restored Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

He made the statement at a presser on Wednesday after inaugurating the Integrated Transit Trade Management System at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Dawn news reported.

The Prime Minister said that “unless they (New Delhi government) lift curfew in Kashmir and rescind the revocation of Article 370, there is no chance of negotiations (with India)”.

He also warned against Pakistanis wanting to go and fight in Kashmir.

“Anyone from Pakistan wanting to fight in Kashmir or go for jihad in Kashmir would do the greatest injustice to the Kashmiris. Such an act would be an act of animosity towards the Kashmiris,” Khan added.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come before departing to the US to attend the 74th General Assembly session. (IANS)