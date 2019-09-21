Constantine laid to rest

SHILLONG: The mortal remains of former Meghalaya legislator, Constantine Lyngdoh Thaiang, were laid to rest amidst tearful mourners at the Catholic cemetery in Upper Shillong on Friday.

Lyngdoh Thaiang passed away at Shillong Civil Hospital on September 18 after a brief illness. He left behind his wife and children.

Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling and former chief minister DD Lapang in their condolence messages expressed deep sorrow at the untimely demise of the former legislator.

On the other hand, the Executive Committee of Lum Mawbah, Upper Shillong in its emergency meeting observed a few minutes of silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

The meeting expressed deep sorrow at the untimely demise of Lyngdoh Thaiang and termed him as a respectable person, who was willing to contribute to the welfare of the Lum Mawbah locality.

The Catholic Seng Rangbah of St. Peter and Paul Church, Upper Shillong lauded Lyngdoh Thaiang for his contribution towards the development of the church and also remembered him for his eloquent preaching, particularly on the similarity of Hynniewtrep indigenous faith and Catholicism.

His family members who spoke at the afternoon Prayer Service eulogised him as a person with great determination, who was not deterred by problems and difficulties.

Lyngdoh Thaiang rose from a lesser known family of Ri Bhoi District to become a judge and later legislator due to his sheer determination and unfailing courage, his relatives said.

At the prayer service held at his residence in Lum Mawbah, Upper Shillong, Fr. Andrew Khongjee said Lyngdoh Thaiang was spiritually prepared to leave this temporal world for the heavenly abode to be eternally with Lord Jesus Christ.

Lyngdoh Thaiang was known as the giant killer because in the 1993 Assembly election, he defeated veteran leader D D Lapang of the Congress, who then represented the Nongpoh Assembly constituency. He then represented the Nongpoh Assembly constituency from 1993 to1998 from Hill State People’s Democratic Party.

He was an LLM degree holder, advocate, judge and B.Ed to his credit.