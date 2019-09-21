Former GU VC joins USTM as principal advisor

GUWAHATI: “Every institution has its own strength. We have to build on the strength of the institution. Challenges must be confronted with determination and innovative thinking.” This was stated by Dr Mridul Hazarika, former Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University who joined on Friday as Principal Advisor to the University of Science &Technology-Meghalaya. Dr Hazarika was speaking after he had formally joined USTM in a ceremony where Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM handed over the joining letter to him in the presence of Dr PK Goswami, Vice Chancellor of USTM, faculty members and students. Addressing the gathering Dr Hazarika said, “Every individual has the power of imagination. But that power needs to be applied. Why the north-eastern states are suffering? Because they have failed to keep pace with the growth of several other states. People of the North East have learned to get by demanding, instead of using their efficiency.” He also said that no teaching institution without research background can occupy a high rank. Research is important for innovation and people as well as institutions must contribute to the community at large. Teamwork is the most important part of an institution. Ideas need to be generated and culture need to be created, he added.