SHILLONG: In the Day 4 of the NEHU Inter College Basketball Championship, St Anthony’s College defeated Seng Khasi College 43-27 and Lady Keane College defeated Shillong College 63-41in the Women’s finals. Where as, In Men’s quarter-finals, St Anthony’s College defeated Synod College 50-25, UCC defeated St Dominic College 59-35, PG NEHU Shillong defeated St Edmund’s College 41-36 and KL Bajoria College defeated Shillong College 55-47, In the Men’s semi-finals, St Anthony’s College defeated PG NEHU 82-36 and KL Bajoria defeated Union Christian College 57-42.