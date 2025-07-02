RGU students at Krirk University, Bangkok in academic exchange programme

Guwahati, July 1: A team of students from the Assam Royal Global University (RGU) has participated in a prestigious academic exchange programme at Krirk University, Bangkok, Thailand recently from June 23 to 25.

The three-day exchange aimed at fostering academic collaboration, promoting intercultural understanding, and enhancing educational opportunities for both institutions. The RGU delegation was led by Dr. Arpee Saikia, Associate Professor, and Nibir Pratim Choudhury, Assistant Professor of the Royal School of Business, according to a RGU Press release.

The programme commenced with an opening ceremony at the Confucius Room, Krirk University, presided over by Professor Dr. Krasae Chanawong, President of Krirk University. The academic sessions featured insightful lectures and discussions, beginning with a talk on “Innovation in ASEAN Markets: Opportunities for Cross-border Entrepreneurs” by Dr. Khin Kyi Zin and Ms. Chaw Su Thiri, followed by an engaging session on “Metacognition as the Driving Force Behind Enhancing Critical Thinking in L2 Speakers” by Mr. Hlaing Minn Khant.

On the second day of the visit, the focus shifted to global finance and marketing trends, with discussions on “Ethical Finance and Halal Trade: Emerging Opportunities in Global Markets” led by Dr. Smith Eesaw and Dr. Abidean Wankhwan from the Islamic Bank of Thailand. The afternoon session featured a presentation on “Digital Marketing Trends and Consumer Behavior in the Post-COVID World” by Dr. Dare Oluwatobi Adekoya.

The programme concluded on June 25 with a lecture on “AI & IoT in Business: Transforming Operations in the 21st Century” by Minn Swe. Students actively participated in these sessions, engaging in interactive group activities. The resource persons highly appreciated the students’ enthusiasm and contributions, with some offering internship opportunities to the participants in Thailand.

The valedictory ceremony saw fruitful discussions on future collaborative initiatives between the two institutions. Professor Charan Maluleem, Vice President for International Affairs, presented souvenirs to the delegates, marking the culmination of the exchange.

Later in the day, a certificate presentation ceremony was held, led by Wang Changming, Chairman of the Executive Board, and Dr. Chanidapa Noonualwutthiwong.