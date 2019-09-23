Ashley Giles backs Sibley as England opener

LONDON: Warwickshire opener Dominic Sibley could be set to answer England’s problems at the top of the order after receiving lavish praise from Ashley Giles.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a stellar County Championship season and scored two hundreds in his last match against Nottinghamshire this week. England have struggled in the opening department since the retirement of former captain Sir Alastair Cook last September. Since then Rory Burns, Keaton Jennings, Joe Denly and Jason Roy have been given chances to open, but only Burns has cemented his spot. (Agencies)