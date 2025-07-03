Thursday, July 3, 2025
10 ISRO technologies transferred to Indian firms, says IN-SPACe

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 3:  The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) on Thursday said it facilitated the transfer of 10 state-of-the-art technologies developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to six Indian companies.

The tripartite Technology Transfer Agreements (TTAs) were signed between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the six companies, and IN-SPACe at the IN-SPACe headquarters in Ahmedabad.

The technology transfers will give private players the opportunity to access the developed technologies available with ISRO, enabling them to use space-related technology for commercial applications in space as well as other sectors.

The technologies that foster satellite launch, ground station infrastructure, and geospatial applications are expected to deepen industry participation, enable indigenisation, and reduce dependency on foreign technologies.

“The transfer of these technologies marks yet another significant step towards empowering the private sector to harness and commercialise space technologies. ISRO has a flourishing repository of R&amp;D in space technologies, and it is time we leverage that to the optimum to strengthen India’s space industrial ecosystem, and in that, industry-led innovation will play a key role,” said Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe.

Two advanced inertial sensors — the Laser Gyroscope and the Ceramic Servo Accelerometer — developed by ISRO’s Inertial Systems Unit, for potential use in satellite launch vehicles have been transferred to Hyderabad-based Zetatek Technologies.

The company has over 25 years of expertise in Inertial Navigation System (INS) testing, calibration, and QA/QT equipment. Three technologies related to ground station operations — S/X/Ka tri-band dual circular polarised monopulse feed, tri-axis antenna control servo system, and Ku/C/L and S Band Cassegrain feed — have been transferred to Avantel and Jisnu Communications, Hyderabad-based companies specialising in end-to-end communications solutions for space and defence platforms.

These technologies, currently sourced from foreign vendors, will enable self-reliance in critical ground station infrastructure. Further, two geospatial models developed by SAC/ISRO for pest forewarning and semi-physical crop yield estimation were transferred to Ahmedabad-based Amnex Info Technologies, to be deployed in agricultural decision-making and crop protection.

A compact, multi-parameter, portable bathymetry system developed by NRSC/ISRO has been transferred to Jalkruti Water Solutions, Ahmedabad, to enable UAV-based integration for water resource monitoring. Further, VSSC/ISRO’s ceramic-based flame-proof coating technology — originally developed for launch vehicle applications — has been acquired by Ramdev Chemicals, Ahmedabad, for wider industrial applications.

“With this transfer, we are taking a pivotal step toward building indigenous capabilities within India. ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NSIL will collaboratively provide comprehensive handholding support to all the industry players to ensure successful absorption of the technology,” said Rajeev Jyoti, Director, Technical Directorate, IN-SPACe.

IANS

