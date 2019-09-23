Assam CM’s chopper makes emergency landing

GUWAHATI: It was a close shave for Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal when the chopper he was travelling in managed to make an emergency landing at Lilabari Airport in Lakhimpur in eastern Assam because of bad weather.

The Chief Minister was on board a Pawan Hans helicopter from Guwahati to Lakhimpur when bad weather condition forced the pilot to take the chopper to a height of about 3000 feet. The pilot finally managed make a safe emergency landing at Lilabari Airport, sources here said.

The CM departed from Guwahati at 11 AM to attend as ward presentation ceremony in Madhabdev University at Naranyanpur in Lakhimpur district in the afternoon, an official source here said.