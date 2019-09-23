Developed By: iNFOTYKE
Assam notifies rates of fine as per MV (Amendment) Act
GUWAHATI: Assam government on Monday issued notification regarding penal provisions and quantum of fines to be imposed as per the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act.
Accordingly, the Transport Department has notified some of the offences will be fined as under:
- Driving without licence – Rs. 5,000
- Racing and trials of speed – Rs. 5,000
- Violating air and noise pollution – Rs. 10,000
- Driver or passenger without seat belt – Rs. 1,000
- Carrying children below 14 years without safety belt/child restraint system – Rs. 1,000
- Riding more than two persons in two wheelers – Rs. 1,000
- Riding without helmets by both driver and pillion – Rs. 1,000
- Not providing way for emergency vehicles (Fire Service or Ambulance) – Rs. 10,000
The details of the Act can be seen in https://transport.assam.gov.in/documents-detail/notification-regarding-compound-fee-structure-of-motor-vehicle-offence-cases