Assam notifies rates of fine as per MV (Amendment) Act

GUWAHATI: Assam government on Monday issued notification regarding penal provisions and quantum of fines to be imposed as per the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act.

Accordingly, the Transport Department has notified some of the offences will be fined as under:

Driving without licence – Rs. 5,000

Racing and trials of speed – Rs. 5,000

Violating air and noise pollution – Rs. 10,000

Driver or passenger without seat belt – Rs. 1,000

Carrying children below 14 years without safety belt/child restraint system – Rs. 1,000

Riding more than two persons in two wheelers – Rs. 1,000

Riding without helmets by both driver and pillion – Rs. 1,000

Not providing way for emergency vehicles (Fire Service or Ambulance) – Rs. 10,000

The details of the Act can be seen in https://transport.assam.gov.in/documents-detail/notification-regarding-compound-fee-structure-of-motor-vehicle-offence-cases