BJP keen to contest Shella by-poll

SHILLONG: The BJP is keen to contest the forthcoming by-election to Shella LAC while the United Progressive Front will have a meeting on Tuesday to take a decision on fielding a candidate in the polls scheduled to be held next month

State BJP leader and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek on Tuesday said that the partyx had written a letter to the BJP’s in charge of Meghalaya, Nalin Kohli informing that the party in its recent enrollment drive have enrolled around four thousand members in Shella.

“ So this is very clear that we as a party is keen to contest the elections,” he said while reiterating that the BJP being a national party should contest each and every election.

When asked about the appeal of the UDP to all the parties not to contest the election as a mark of respect for Dr Donkupar Roy, he said that the UDP should make the appeal directly to the party instead of individuals.

Meanwhile, United Progressive Front (UPF) which is a constituent of the ruling MDA Go has not taken any decision on the matter.

Lambor Malngiang, who is a member of the Front, said that they would have a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

The bypoll to the Shella assembly constituency is scheduled to be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will be taken up on October 24

The Bypoll has been necessitated because of the death of the sittong MLA, Dr Donkupar Roy who was also the Speaker of the Assembly, in July this year.