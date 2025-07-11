Sitharaman holds discussion with Meghalaya Governor on state’s issues

Shillong, July 11: The Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, paid a visit to Raj Bhavan, Meghalaya here today during her official tour to the State. She was warmly received by the Governor of Meghalaya, C.H. Vijayashankar.

During her visit, the Union Minister engaged in a cordial discussion with the Governor on various matters of mutual interest, particularly focusing on Meghalaya’s economic landscape, corporate development, and the role of financial inclusion in strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship.

They also deliberated on the Government of India’s ongoing initiatives in the State under the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, including the promotion of ease of doing business, capacity-building in the MSME sector, and enhancing corporate governance in the North Eastern region.

The Governor highlighted Meghalaya’s immense potential in the sectors of tourism, agro-based industries, handicrafts, and sustainable development, and appreciated the Union Government’s continued efforts in bringing policy reforms that benefit smaller States. He also shared key concerns related to connectivity, institutional infrastructure, and the scope for greater engagement between State and Central agencies in promoting transparent and accountable corporate practices.

Smt. Sitharaman lauded the cultural richness and entrepreneurial spirit of the people of Meghalaya. She emphasized the Union Government’s commitment towards equitable economic growth across all regions of India,and reiterated the Centre’s support in enhancing digital financial literacy, strengthening cooperative structures, and attracting private investments in the State.

The meeting concluded with the Governor presenting a memento to the Union Minister as a token of Meghalaya’s warm hospitality. The visit reaffirmed the shared commitment of the Union and State leadership towards inclusive development and cooperative approach towards progress of the nation.