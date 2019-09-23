FPD calls off stir after meeting minister

SHILLONG: The Federation of Person with Disabilities (FPD) has decided to call off their sit-in demonstration on September 24 and 25 after having met the Social Welfare Minister, Kyrmen Shylla.

The FDP is an organization consisting of Meghalaya Deaf Association (MDA), Khasi Disabilities Association (KDA), All Meghalaya Association of Person with Disabilities (AMAPD), Meghalaya Liberation of Visually Impaired (MLVI) and Garo Hills Association of the Deaf (GHAD).

Speaking to reporters, president of Khasi Disabilities Association (KDA), Starwin Kharjana said Shylla had assured that Persons With Disabilities would get their reservation of 4 per cent as mandated in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

He said that there are over 500 educated unemployed PWDs since the year 1995 and that there are 80 PWDs are employed in government service across the state.

Kharjana said that he would write to the District Selection Committee (DSC) and Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) to implement the 4 per cent reservation of jobs to PWDs and also received an assurance from the Minister that he would write to the DSC and the MPSC.

It may be mentioned that the FDP intended to hold a sit in demonstration at the premises of the State Central Library Shillong on Tuesday.