MHA official inspects pollution at Elephant Falls

SHILLONG: An official from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) visited the Elephant Falls on Thursday to enquire about complaints of pollution by the residents.

General secretary of San Shnong Youth Welfare Organisation, Lionel Nongkhlaw, said the official asked for the petitions sent to the Wing Commander in 2000, to former president late APJ Abdul Kalam and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.

He said that the water in Elephant Falls, which is one of the key tourist attractions in the state, is a victim of pollution from plastic and solid waste.