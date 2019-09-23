Rohit equals Dhoni’s record

Bengaluru: India batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday equalled MS Dhoni’s record of playing in the maximum number of T20 International matches for India during the third T20I game against South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sharma had played 97 T20I matches for India before stepping out on the field. With this appearance, Sharma equalled Dhoni’s record of 98 appearances for India in the shortest format of the game.

Suresh Raina is placed on the next position in the list with 78 T20I appearances for India.However, during the match Sharma failed to impress with his performance as he could score only nine runs and was dismissed early in the match.

Beuran Hendricks took his wicket in the third over of the match.

India lost the final match to get the three-match T20I series level at 1-1 against South Africa after the first match was abandoned due to rain. India and South Africa will next lock horn with each other in Test starting from October 2. (ANI)