Sympathy to work in UDP’s favour: Mawthoh

SHILLONG: UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh dispelled doubts on whether sympathy will work in favour of party candidate in Shella.

Mawthoh said sympathy votes will bring its magic in Shella bypoll by maintaining that the legacy of late Donkupar Roy has been passed on to his son, Balajied Synrem.

However, in the earlier bypolls in Williamnagar and Selsella, there was no sympathy wave as the relatives of the deceased politicians were defeated.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Mawthoh said the byelection in Shella will be different from other polls.

“Dr Don had been a representative who was elected for seven consecutive times,” he said.

Mawthoh added that Roy was active not only in his constituency but also in the state politics.

“To disclaim and ignore the legacy of such a tall figure is not right, what he has done, the imprint should continue in his son,” he added.