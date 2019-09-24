Assam Rifles apprehend 2 NDFB cadres in Arunachal

GUWAHATI: Troops of Assam Rifles engaged in counter-insurgency operation have apprehended two cadres of the banned NDFB cadres in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, according to a delayed communication received on Tuesday.

Based on specific information regarding movement of two militants from Tobu towards Assam, troops of Assam Rifles and Territorial Army launched an operation in general area Yangmun R.

During the search the troops apprehended two NDFB cadres identified as Janak Boro (23) from Bisharkhona, Kokrajhar district of Assam and Bijay Boro (18) of Sanabari, Kokrajhar district of Assam.

Recoveries from the cadres included one 7.62 mm rifle, AK 47 assault rifle with magazine and 29 live rounds. The apprehendees along with recovered items were handed over to Police Station for further investigation.