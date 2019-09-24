Brolding likes to start with small departments

Water Resources, Civil Defence and Home Guards allotted

SHILLONG: Unlike others who demand major portfolios, the newly inducted Cabinet Minister Brolding Nongsiej, who was allotted Water Resources and Civil Defence and Home Guards, is happy with the departments allotted.

These two departments besides Tourism and Excise were earlier held by Metbah Lyngdoh.

“I want to start with small instead of taking up major departments”, Nongsiej said.

According to Nongsiej, he has to prove his capability before asking for big departments.

To a question, Nongsiej said his first task will be to seek central assistance to boost the water resources department.

He also wants to strengthen the civil defence and home guard departments by way of more manpower.

Nongsiej said recruitment process for more manpower has already been carried out by the department.

While Nongsiej got only two portfolios, the Tourism and Excise portfolios are likely to be allotted to other UDP Ministers, Kyrmen Shylla and Lahkmen Rymbui respectively.