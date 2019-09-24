Shillong: The final match of the NEHU Inter College Basketball (Women) Championship 2019, played between St. Anthony’s College versus Lady Keane College on September 23. St. Anthony’s College defeated Lady Keane College by score of 53-41. The final match of the NEHU Inter College Basketball (Men) Championship 2019 supposed to be played between K.L.Bajaria College versus St. Anthony’s College on September 23, unfortunately the organiser bound to shift the match on September 24 due to heavy rain.