CEO cautions Hek, health official

SHILLONG: Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Kharkongor has cautioned Health Minister AL Hek and District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) following the inauguration of Pynthorbah health and wellness centre on Monday after the model code of conduct for Shella bypoll came into effect from Saturday.

Kharkongor said he received a response after the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner issued a show cause notice to the DMHO, who is the organiser of the event.

According to the reply, there was lack of clarity whether the model code will be applicable in Shillong or the entire district.

Hence, a direction has been issued to the deputy commissioner to instruct the heads of all departments regarding the need to adhere to the model code of conduct in the entire district, Kharkongor said.