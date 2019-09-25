Former militant leader ‘certifying’ transport of timber in Garo Hills

TURA: The head of the A’chik Holistic and Awakening Movement organization and former chairman of the banned GNLA outfit, Champion R Sangma, is reportedly giving ‘clearance’ certificates for the transportation of timber bypassing even the state authorities, it has been found.

A no objection certificate (NOC) from AHAM bearing the signature of Champion R Sangma giving clearance for a consignment of timber to be transported from an area in East Garo Hills has surfaced once again raising concern that the group headed by him is continuing to run a parallel government system by issuing their own rules and diktats.

The NOC document given for the timber transportation clearly mentions in the AHAM organization letter pad that its chairman (Champion) has no objection to its transportation provided it follows the state and GHADC norms, has the necessary papers and is meant for domestic use.

Transportation of timber requires a transit pass (TP) issued by the state forest department.

Previously, there had been a public outcry against such NOC being issued in some parts of North Garo Hills district compelling the AHAM organization to halt the practise.