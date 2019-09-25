HLC on Tem Metor to meet on Friday

SHILLONG: The High Level Committee (HLC) setup by the Meghalaya Government to look into the issue of relocation of the settlers of Them Metor will meet on Friday.

Urban Affairs Minister and member of the Committee, Hamlet Dohling on Wednesday said that the Committee will review as to how many settlers of the colony have responded to the notice which was issued by the Shillong Municipal Board recently.

“ In addition, we will discuss some other agendas as well pertaining to the issue,” Dohling said.

It may be mentioned that the HLC earlier on two occasion had issued notices to the settlers but they did not turnup before the Board with their details.

Later , the Board again issued notice to the settlers which expired on August 31.

The HLC was constituted by the State Government after trouble broke out at Them Metor last year following which the demand for its relocation grew louder in the state.

It may be mentioned that the job of the HLC is to examine all relevant records and documents relating to the relocation of residents of the Sweeper Colony, Sweeper Lane, Mawlong Haat. The committee shall also recommend practically feasible solution(s) for relocation of the said sweeper colony residents