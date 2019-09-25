KHADC against increase in seats, wants 2 nominated members

SHILLONG: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) MDCs have expressed themselves in favour of an additional nominated member while retaining their number at 29.

At present there is one nominated member. As per the suggestion, of the two nominated members, one at least should be a woman.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Teinwell Dkhar said a meeting was held to present ‘one voice’ with regard to the views and opinions of the MDCs on the proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule.

Chairman of the KHADC, PN Syiem, said that the council did not want increase in seats of the MDCs keeping in mind its financial constraints.

He cited the examples of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) and Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) which are in financial trouble with the MDCs and staff not getting salaries for months.

“We are suggesting that there should be 29 MDCs and two nominated MDCs out of which one should at least be a woman,” he said.

With regard to the contentious issue of unrepresented tribes, Syiem said the council “has done away with the unrepresented tribes.”

He added that the issue of unrepresented tribes should be “silent” as in the case of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council.

With regard to the village council and municipal council, he suggested that the words should be replaced with Dorbar Shnong, Dorbar Hima, Town committees.