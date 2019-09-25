Meghalaya Nuggets

48th foundation day of student union

SHILLONG: The 48th Foundation Day Celebration of the Hajong Students’ Union was held in Bhairakupi, Zikzak in South West Garo Hills on Monday. MDC of Zikzak and Executive Member of GHADC, Bhupendra B. Hajong was the chief guest and Anil Kr. Hajong and Nipen Hajong were the guests of honour. Former HSU leaders and leaders of different NGOs of the Hajong community and student leaders of Assam also attended the programme. The members also pledge to work for the development of the Hajong Community.

Poshan rally in Mairang

SHILLONG: As part of the month long Poshan Maah under Poshan Abhiyan flagship programme, Block Development Officer, Mairang C&RD Block, V Swer flagged off the Poshan rally in Mairang, on Tuesday in the presence of CDPO Mairang I Slong. Students from various schools of Mairang Civil Sub – Division, PHE Office Mairang, SDSEO Office, Mairang, among others participated in the rally by starting from the premises of Khatsawphra College Mairang to culminate at Tirot Sing Memorial Hall, Pyndengumiong, Mairang. During the flagging off the rally, Swer said that he hoped the message of nutrition reaches the people through the rally.

Road safety awareness for students

TURA: The Captain Williamson Memorial Government College Baghmara in collaboration with the Police Department organised an awareness programme on Road Safety and Enforcement Aspect for the college students where Baghmara Deputy Superintendent of Police Anthony Ch Momin informed the gathering about the new traffic rules and the heavy penalties being levied for disobeying the traffic orders. During the programme, Circle Inspector of Baghmara, Subir M Sangma cautioned that over-speeding, drunken driving and distraction to drivers are some of the common reasons for road accidents and therefore people should be more aware of road rules and signs. He also spoke on the road safety signs, licensing of drivers, Motor Vehicles Act, et al. Senior medical officer Dr Jacob R Marak dwelt at length on the first aid measures during emergency and how people can save others by following certain simple but effective methods.

NEIGRIHMS PG students win quiz

SHILLONG: A team from the second year post graduate students of the Department of Pathology, NEIGRIHMS comprising Dr Junali Das and Dr Devina Laishram has won the Eastern Zonal Quiz in Hematology held at Kaziranga on September 22. The quiz is an annual event held by the Indian Society of Hematology & Transfusion Medicine (ISHBT) which is the pioneer organisation of hematologists and hemato-pathologist in India, a statement said. The team will now be attending the national level quiz to be held at Delhi as Representative Team from the Eastern Zone. The Eastern Zone comprised of all the Northeastern tates, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odissa and Chattisgarh. The quiz is organized at 4 levels – College level, State level, Zonal and National level. This is the first time that the students from NEIGRIHMS have won the Zonal level and made to the final National level. In the same event, Dr. Junali Das won the best poster award for her paper, “Pure Red Cell Aplasia – Report of a Case Series.”

Moopun festival 2019 in EJH

JOWAI: The 2nd Tourism Festival, christened Moopun Festival, will be held at Mutong village, East Jaintia Hills on Friday and Saturday. The festival will host various activities which include trekking, tug of war, archery, swimming, DJ and traditional musical team, et al. The festival will be organised jointly by the District Administration, East Jaintia Hills Tourism Society, Khliehriat and the Jaintia Hills Cement Manufacturing Association.The Dorbar Shnong of Mutong village has also supported the festival, which is being held as part of the World Tourism Day. The Dorbar has invited the public from every corner of the state as well as those from outside. Home stay and tent house will be available for the visitors with the consent from the headman and the president of the society.