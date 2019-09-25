Microcosm of India’s unity in diversity exists in NE: Guv

Former Bishop of Tura conferred with honorary doctorate for social work



BARIDUA (RI BHOI)/TURA: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy reiterated the significance of India’s unity in diversity saying that a microcosm of that concept exists in the North East.

“India has respected its plurality, which is as important as the fact that India is one country, Indians are one people and indivisible. As a matter of fact, in the North East you have a microcosm of unity in diversity with various indigenous communities co-existing in the region, Roy said, while presiding at the 5th convocation of University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) here on Monday.

He also praised USTM for encapsulating the concept of unity in diversity and lauded its achievements as a private university in the state since inception in 2011.

Roy further appealed to youths to value inter-personal relations and keep their inquisitiveness alive.

He further urged them to steer clear of dangerous intoxicants and maintain a healthy life.

Nineteen scholars were awarded PhD degrees, 1053 students were awarded Post Graduate degrees and 340 students were awarded undergraduate degrees.

Lt. Gen. (Retd) Zameer Uddin Shah, former Vice Chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University, Bishop George Mamalassery, Bishop Emeritus of Tura and Prof N. K Choudhury, former VC, Gauhati University, among other vice chancellors of various institutions were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the convocation began with an academic procession participated by the Registrar of the university, academic council members, members of the Board of Governors, Deans of different schools, Heads of different departments and the award recipients.

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Best PG Gold Medal was awarded to Zinnat Hassan while PA Sangma Best UG Gold Medal was awarded to Upama Das.

Besides, 20 gold medals were awarded to the best Post Graduates of the respective departments while 15 gold medals were given away to the best undergraduate students from different departments.

Meanwhile, the governor also conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters, Honoris Causa (Hon D. Lit) to the former Bishop of Tura, Bishop Emeritus George Mamalassery here on the occasion.

The honorary degree has been conferred in recognition of the bishop’s outstanding contribution to the greater good of the society especially in the field of education, health, spirituality, brotherhood, social reform and communal harmony.

It may be mentioned that Bishop George Mamalassery, a Catholic Priest and Bishop is a well known social worker and educationist, who worked tirelessly to uplift the socio-economic status of the people of Garo Hills in Meghalaya for almost 60 years. From his ordination as a Priest on April 24, 1960, he voluntarily joined to serve in Garo Hills, which at that time was a remote, hilly terrain infested with malaria and wild animals.

After working at Tura, Baghmara and Dalu for many years as an assistant priest and later as a parish priest, Pope John Paul II appointed him as the first Bishop of Tura on February 8, 1979.

He has opened about 208 Lower and Upper Primary Schools, 28 Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools, 2 premier colleges in various parts of Garo hills which have benefitted more than 50,000 students belonging to the indigenous tribal communities, besides 76 hostels for both boys and girls which facilitates children from far and inaccessible villages to have formal education and has also partnered with the government to run the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Jengjal, Baghmara, Samanda and Songsak for the benefit of the drop out girl students in the area.