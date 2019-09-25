Security forces ready for any challenge: Rajnath

CHENNAI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India’s security forces are ready to face any cross-border challenges.

Responding to a media query on reactivation of terror camps in Balakot by Pakistan, he said the nation’s security forces are fully prepared.

Singh was here to commission the Coast Guard’s offshore patrol vessel ‘Varaha’.

On Monday Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat said Pakistan has reactivated its terror camps in Balakot.

Rawat was referring to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp which was targeted by Indian Air Force fighter jets on February 26, in retaliation to the attack on the CRPF convoy in Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14, which was claimed by the Pakistan-based outfit and killed 40 personnel of the paramilitary force.

Singh assured that the security forces are fully prepared to meet and defeat any kind of challenges that are posed.

Queried about Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s statement on drones from Pakistan dropping arms in India, Singh said the army, navy and air force are all prepared to meet any kind of challenge.

IANS