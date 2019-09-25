Sordar refutes harassment allegations by residents

SHILLONG: The Sordar of Dorbar Shnat Raid Tynring, W. Nongrum has refuted the allegations made by a section of the residents and headmen of the Hynniew Shnong falling under Hima Khyrim.

Nongrum along with other residents were present during a press conference on Tuesday to counter the arguments of the headmen of Hynniew Shnong.

He informed that the Shnad Raid Tynring came into existence since 1988 wherein the lands and forest in the Hynniew Shnong are regarded as the property of Shnad Raid Tynring.

He asserted that the residents of the Hynniew Shnong are not native settlers in the area and hence cannot claim ownership of the land and forest since the property belongs to the Shnad Raid Tynring.

“The residents of Hynniew Shnong are not in possession of land documents, etc. They cannot buy and sell lands in the area since it belong to Raid Tynring,” Nongrum said. With the Shnat Raid Tynring being a Raid land (community land), the farmland will go back to the Shnat Raid Tynring once the farmers have stopped cultivating the land and allow others to cultivate. It may be mentioned that a section of the residents of Hynniew Shnong had alleged that different Sordars of Raid Tynring have been harassing the people since 2000.