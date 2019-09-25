UDP gets NPP support for Shella bypoll

Congress recommends Batyngshain Ryngnga

SHILLONG: The NPP has decided to support the UDP candidate Balajiedkupar Synrem for the Shella bypoll on October 21.

The decision was taken during the state executive committee meeting of the party on Tuesday.

In another development, the election panel of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee which met on Tuesday recommended the name of Batyngshain Laitmon Ryngnga as party’s candidate to the AICC for approval.

Ryngnga had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Assembly polls.

Earlier, Kharlukhi said, “We had a meeting and we have decided that the NPP would stick to what we have said earlier that we are going to support the candidature of Balajied, the son of Dr Don and NPP is supporting UDP in the bypoll and not fielding any candidate”.

To a query as to how will NPP deal with the East Khasi Hills unit as it wanted the party to field a candidate, Kharlukhi said, “We have also looked into the possibility of winning and we have made an assessment and decided to support the son of Dr Donkupar Roy”.

UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh said, “We welcome this decision very much and appreciate the NPP for showing their respect to late Dr Donkupar Roy and their support will definitely ensure that our candidate wins the Shella bypoll.

When asked if the decision of the NPP to support the UDP was on expected line, Kharlukhi said, “Yes it was absolutely expected”.

Though the UDP and the NPP have agreed on the common candidate, other coalition partners like the People’s Democratic Front and the BJP are planning to put up their candidates.

The PDF is keen to contest the bypoll as it stood second in the last Assembly elections in 2018 while the state BJP too is geared up for the election but the party is awaiting a final word from the leadership in New Delhi before fielding the candidate.

Nomination

UDP’s Balajiedkupar Synrem will file his nomination at Sohra on Wednesday.

The last date of nomination for the Shella bypoll is September 30, the date of scrutiny is October 1. The last date of withdrawal is October 3. Polling will be held on October 21, while counting will take place on October 24.