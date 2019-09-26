Agriculture products showcased during Kisan Mela cum harvest festival

TURA: A One Day Kisan Mela cum Harvest Festival and sale of agricultural products was held in convergence with Rashtriya Poshan Abhiyan under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH 2018-19) at Matchakolgre L P School Playground, Tura on Thursday. The programme was organised by District Horticulture Office, West Garo Hills Tura and supported by District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, District Agriculture Office and Department of Fisheries, Tura.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh mentioned that most of the farmers of the region do not have Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) which as per the instructions of the central government every farmer should have their KC Cards and is necessary for availing various schemes from the government. Moreover, informing that Aadhar Card is also mandatory for all the farmers for availing government schemes and therefore, special enrolment drive would be held next month, he added. He also advised the Bank officials to assist the farmers in opening of bank accounts and to activate dormant accounts since the financial assistance for the beneficiaries is directly deposited to their respective bank accounts.

Further, he urged all the officials of the district to help and guide any person especially farmers with any official paper works and formalities so that they can avail the schemes and the purpose of doubling of farmers income can be achieved which would help to increase the production as well as to enhance their income generation in future. Moreover, he also instructed the agriculture officials to monitor the agricultural tools and implements provided to the beneficiaries since some farmers sell them without using it for their agricultural activities.

While delivering his keynote address, Dr. Meril N Sangma informed that the department has already started to work in tandem with the farmers of the region for Doubling of Farmer’s Income by 2022 since the year 2018. Emphasizing on the need to increase sustainable farming in the region, he encouraged the farmers to adopt integrated farming and also to use organic manure so as to regulate organic farming in the area and ensure better productivity. He also said that the department had discontinued the distribution of chemical fertilisers and urged the farmers not to use it by buying from the market since it damages the soil quality as well as harms the health of a person.

Further, in order to keep ourselves fit and healthy, he also suggested everyone to practise kitchen garden in our homes so that we can eat fresh fruits and vegetables everyday which are more tasty and healthy for us.

The Chief Guest along with other dignitaries inaugurated the stalls put up by different department at Kisan Mela for sale of local agricultural produce of the region and other items.

